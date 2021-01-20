Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) Trading Down 3.3%

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 208,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,369,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHIV shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 20,000,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

