GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 538 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.27. 6,415,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

