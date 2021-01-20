Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

