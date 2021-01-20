Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

LULU stock opened at $342.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.