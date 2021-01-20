Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,802,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.17.

