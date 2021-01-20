GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 62,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold a total of 31,404,012 shares of company stock worth $299,056,594 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 1,073.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 679,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GrafTech International by 36.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in GrafTech International by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 99.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

