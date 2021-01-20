Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $7.72. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 131,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a market cap of C$472.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.56.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

In other Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$229,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -13,411 shares in the company, valued at C($108,579.48).

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

