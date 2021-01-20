Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $106.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 97.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

