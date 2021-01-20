Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.