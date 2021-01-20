Grassi Investment Management Sells 106,114 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 106,114 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 35,117,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,313,367. The company has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

