Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $246.23. 22,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

