Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 2.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CarMax by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CarMax by 214.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

NYSE KMX traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.14. 109,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,599 shares of company stock worth $21,382,500 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

