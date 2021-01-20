Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. 7,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.54. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

