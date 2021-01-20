Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $46.75 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.