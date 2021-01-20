GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Get GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) alerts:

Shares of GPV stock opened at C$36.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.67. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$43.62. The company has a market cap of C$754.56 million and a P/E ratio of -95.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.42 million.

In related news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,893,490.05.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.