GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

GP has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $28.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.33 million and a PE ratio of -222.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,740.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

