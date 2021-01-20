Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 429,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,367. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

