GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.77

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 3602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.20 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

