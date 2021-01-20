Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Gruma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Gruma has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

