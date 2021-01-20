Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 239,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:PAC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $106.82. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

