Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.92

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.92 and traded as high as $167.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $163.85, with a volume of 7,070 shares traded.

ASR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3,470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 88,262 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

