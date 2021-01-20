Grupo Financiero Galicia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,046% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGAL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.60%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

