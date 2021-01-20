Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Shares of GNTY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $357.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $50,326.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $144,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

