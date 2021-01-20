Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

GH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of GH opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $163.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $538,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $484,457.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,701,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,321 shares of company stock valued at $28,640,940 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

