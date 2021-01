Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 32,349,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 15,136,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £9.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) Company Profile (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

