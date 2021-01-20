Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) Stock Price Down 0%

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELY) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $44.88. 269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haier Electronics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Haier Electronics Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

About Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Electronics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Electronics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.