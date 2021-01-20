Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

