Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Halliburton by 325.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,869.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

