Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Halma stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.99.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

