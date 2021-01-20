Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.26

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.26 and last traded at C$27.04, with a volume of 47915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.04.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$315.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.39%.

In other news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares in the company, valued at C$2,205,625. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $357,699 over the last quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

