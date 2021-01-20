Harmony One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.03 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $65.48 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00059231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00531672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.85 or 0.03853706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

