Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 589,134 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$22.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

