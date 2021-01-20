HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

