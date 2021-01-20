HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $438.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.