Head-To-Head Analysis: BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) & DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DLH has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLH and BG Staffing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $209.18 million 0.60 $7.11 million $0.59 16.98 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.48 $13.25 million $1.67 8.26

BG Staffing has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of DLH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DLH and BG Staffing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00 BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00

DLH currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. BG Staffing has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given BG Staffing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than DLH.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 3.40% 15.42% 4.79% BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Summary

BG Staffing beats DLH on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

