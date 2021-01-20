Head to Head Analysis: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) vs. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71%

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 2 3 1 2.83

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than OceanFirst Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.61 $14.24 million $1.47 11.23 OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 3.48 $88.57 million $2.07 9.76

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.