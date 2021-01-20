Head-To-Head Contrast: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) versus Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silicom and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silicom presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. Intrusion has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Intrusion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Silicom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicom and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom 7.38% 4.58% 3.72% Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71%

Risk & Volatility

Silicom has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicom and Intrusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $105.24 million 3.12 $10.24 million N/A N/A Intrusion $13.64 million 31.89 $4.47 million $0.28 89.32

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Summary

Silicom beats Intrusion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards. The company also offers virtualized and universal customer premise equipment edge networking devices for SD-WAN and NFV deployments; networking targeted appliances; and bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. It serves original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, and service provider customers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

