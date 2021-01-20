Head to Head Review: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $28.91 billion 5.51 $4.79 billion $4.59 25.78 CONMED $955.10 million 3.50 $28.62 million $2.64 44.31

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. Medtronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.69% 9.71% 5.30% CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Medtronic and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 3 20 1 2.92 CONMED 0 2 4 0 2.67

Medtronic currently has a consensus price target of $122.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $94.60, indicating a potential downside of 19.13%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than CONMED.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Medtronic pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Medtronic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Medtronic beats CONMED on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; electrosurgical hardware and instruments, and mesh fixation devices; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; colorectal surgeons; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

