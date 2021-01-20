Head to Head Survey: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) vs. Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Ablynx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -16.83 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cortexyme and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 0 5 0 2.43 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.20%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Ablynx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -37.78% -35.24% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cortexyme beats Ablynx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ablynx Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

