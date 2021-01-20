Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLAN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

