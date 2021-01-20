Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

HTLD opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.