Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $720.88 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $720.88 million and $725.38 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,485,197 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

