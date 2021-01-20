Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) Shares Up 5.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.86 ($1.01) and last traded at €0.86 ($1.01). 469,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.82 ($0.96).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €0.79 ($0.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €0.66.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

