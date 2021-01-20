Helium Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Helium token can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $111.81 million and $603,026.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00111265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020036 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,712,588 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

