HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($60.39).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €51.20 ($60.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.23 and its 200 day moving average is €44.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

