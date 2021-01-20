Helpico (HELP) Market Cap Hits $1,321.50

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,321.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00118211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259349 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064218 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helpico is https://reddit.com/