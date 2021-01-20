Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Herc alerts:

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 75,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 134,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.