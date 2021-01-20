Hi Mutual Society One Day Volume Reaches $65.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 74.8% lower against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $283,190.94 and $65.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00522206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.79 or 0.03809075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.