Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $100.60. 1,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HINOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hino Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

