Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Hiscox from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

